There’s always next year: Share your Jaguars memories

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Monday after a loss is tough. Especially a loss that ends one of the most memorable sJaguar’seasons in your team’s history.

It’s been 24 hours since the Jaguars’ 27-20 Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time to stop licking our wounds and start focusing on the future, which is brighter than it’s ever been in Jacksonville. We have one of the NFL’s Top-5 quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and he’s surrounded by good, young talent.

So, we want to know what your favorite memory from the 2022-2023 season is and give us an early prediction for what record you think the team will finish with next year and how far they’ll go in the playoffs.