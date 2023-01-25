Man fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on Buckman Street in the Longbranch neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that units were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man in the road who had been shot multiple times.

That man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Stephens said investigators determined the man was walking along the roadway when a dark-colored car approached and the occupants began firing.

Additional information about a suspect was not provided. JSO asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.