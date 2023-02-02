Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on Monument Road at about 2 p.m. Shivers said the suspect stood in line for a brief time before approaching a teller and passing a handwritten demand for money.

The teller complied, Shivers said, and the woman fled on foot. He said she did not brandish a firearm and that no injuries were reported.

“The suspect is described as a Black female, 5-(feet) 6-(inches) to 5-(feet) 8-(inches in height) with a medium build, 30 to 35 years old,” Shivers explained. “She’s wearing all black clothing, she had a blue surgical-style masks covering part of her face, and what has been described as a poofy bun or a ponytail in her hair.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide an image of the suspect they were working to identify.