Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the Westside.

JSO said the two men were in an argument and one was shot in the abdomen and later died at the scene after paramedics arrived.

The other man involved in the argument was detained and is being questioned, investigators said.

No other information was immediately provided.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to please reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.