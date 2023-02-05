Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m.

JSO said it has not had a chance to speak to the man to learn more information on the shooting because he is being treated at the hospital.

At this time, JSO does not have any information about a possible shooter.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.