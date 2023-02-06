Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend.

Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO said.

The Homicide Unit investigated the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the Westside.

JSO said the two men were in an argument and one was shot in the stomach and later died along the roadway after paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to please reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.