Man fatally stabbed during argument on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a stabbing on Oriely Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said officers responded to a home on the Westside around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead outside with multiple stab wounds.

According to JSO, an argument inside the home led to the stabbing. Investigators are trying to determine what the argument was about.

Investigators are currently questioning several people who were inside the home when officers arrived.

So far, police have not made any arrests, but they believe whoever is responsible is among those being questioned, Lessard said.

JSO said this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern at this point.