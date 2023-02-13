Gun used in 2021 shooting among 10 firearms found during search of Jacksonville Beach home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday announced the arrests of four people accused of various gun crimes.

Waters said on Jan. 29 JSO officers were trying to track down a Jacksonville teen who was accused of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

Water said that when officers found the teen, he was at a house in Jacksonville Beach with two men who also had arrest warrants.

A total of four arrests were made for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

After getting a search warrant, Waters said detectives found a total of 10 guns, one of which was stolen.

Waters said one of the guns was used in a shooting in 2021, but he didn’t say which one.

“Like we always say, guns that are found in this position like this, are crime guns. They are used to terrorize members of our community,” Waters said.