TELL US: Will you pay for a verification subscription to Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter? Why or why not?

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez, File)

Meta, the parent company for Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new paid verification subscription service for its users. It will be called Meta Verified, and cost $11.99 a month on the web, and $14.99 a month on Apple devices. Users will submit a government ID and get a blue verification badge.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post.

Twitter did something similar recently calling it Twitter Blue, granting verification badges for a monthly fee.

