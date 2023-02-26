Baker County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding a missing 13-year-old

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to help find Joshua Pendleton, Jr., 13, who went missing last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen on Feb. 21 after leaving his father’s house on Myma Street in Macclenny.

Pendleton has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark gym shorts and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 904-259-2861.