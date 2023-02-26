Family staying at Ronald McDonald House needs larger vehicle to take care of children’s medical needs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a mother killed in a Putnam County crash that severely injured her three children is seeking the public’s help to purchase a larger vehicle that can accommodate the children’s needs.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 50-year-old woman was driving along State Road 20 in Interlachen with her three kids when her car veered off the road. She attempted to get back on the road, but the car flipped causing a child to eject from the vehicle.

The mother died on the scene. The children’s father Angel Vega, who is unable to work because he’s taking care of his family’s medical needs, said their youngest daughter was ejected from the car and had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Their son and another daughter also suffered serious injuries.

Since the crash, the family has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House so the children can receive the proper medical care.

“The injuries that these kids have sustained physically they’re going to have a lifelong pain and the fact that they were there when this all happened, they’re going to have mental sadness and depression and that will last a lifetime as well,” family friend Aprile Lemmon said.

Lemmon also explained why the family needs a larger vehicle for their children.

“Unfortunately, with the braces, these kids are wearing on their legs. They can’t fit in a normal vehicle and wear their seatbelts properly. They have to put their legs up on the seat which puts them at risk,” Lemmon said.

The family started a GoFundMe to raise money for the vehicle. Visit gofundme.com to donate.