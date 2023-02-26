Man shot in arm after fight inside Riverside business: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Friday night shooting in the Riverside neighborhood left a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the incident happened just before midnight on King Street. Investigators learned that the man, who was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the forearm, was involved in an altercation inside of a business.

According to JSO, the man was escorted out of the business then he was shot by an unknown man.

Chester is a host at Kickback Gastropub which is close to the business where the man was shot. He told News4JAX what he saw that night.

“We were on the patio and all of a sudden we heard a loud bang. Of course, some ducked, some didn’t. We saw a guy had been shot,” he said.

News4JAX spoke to a man who said it’s normally a quiet area and a nice strip to hang out and enjoy different activities.

“I feel like this is a good place for people to come out of town and eat, drink and have a good time, but I think it’s a senseless crime,” Polo said.

At the time, JSO did not have a description of the shooter. Police are investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.