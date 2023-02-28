The Players are hosting a ‘Military Job Fair and Operation Shower’ ahead of tournament week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players announced it is hosting several military-focused events as part of its longstanding tradition of honoring and supporting military members, veterans and their families ahead of the tournament.

Both events – the Military Job Fair and Operation Shower – will take place in the Patriots’ Outpost, a private venue on the 16th hole, on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, according to a release from The Players.

Here is a breakdown of both events:

Saturday, March 4: Military Job Fair (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) | The Players, in partnership with the Jacksonville Military Veterans Coalition, will host its 12th annual Military Job Fair. The Military Job Fair is free and open to all military personnel, veterans and their family members. New this year, Optum will be providing a photographer to take complimentary professional headshots for attendees. Attire is business casual and participants are encouraged to have a copy of their resume on hand. Over 30 companies with existing job opportunities will be on-hand.

Sunday, March 5: Operation Shower (12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.) | The Players will once again partner with Operation Shower to host a baby shower for 40 military moms-to-be whose spouses are deployed members of the Armed Forces. During the shower, the expectant moms will enjoy lunch, remarks from guest speakers, raffle prizes, games and will receive a variety of gifts. Lunch will also be provided by Firehouse Subs.

