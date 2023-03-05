Abandoned motorcycle on I-95 causes crash, fire and traffic backups: FHP

Crews work to clean up I-95 north after an abandoned motorcycle caused a crash and fire.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – An abandoned motorcycle lying in travel lanes on Interstate 95 north caused a crash when it was hit by a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the San Marco area, according to FHP.

A traffic report from FHP said the tractor and trailer of the semi both drove over the motorcycle, causing them to catch fire.

It’s unclear why the motorcycle was in the middle of the road and what happened to the driver.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the report, but the crash caused major backups on I-95 northbound Sunday morning after traffic crews closed off all but one lane.

Traffic was still affected as of 9 a.m.