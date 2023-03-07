Reports detail what happened when JSO K-9 got loose, bit 3 people & was stabbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several incident reports obtained by News4JAX on Tuesday reveal what happened Saturday when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 got loose and bit three people in the Windy Hills neighborhood.

According to the reports, a resident found the K-9 roaming the neighborhood and was able to put a leash on him while she tried to find the owner.

At the time, the dog was not aggressive and was friendly. The woman, who has cats, brought the K-9 to a neighbor on Forest Boulevard, and that man offered to help find the owner, the reports said.

According to the reports, when a friend came out of a shed, the dog was startled and attacked him.

The homeowner and his wife tried to get the dog off the man, and that’s when they were bitten, the reports said.

The homeowner grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog in the neck, and they were able to trap the dog in the shed until JSO arrived, the reports said.

The homeowner’s wife suffered the most serious bite wounds to her ankle. The homeowner was bitten on the thigh. The other man had bite wounds to his arm. All three are expected to be OK.

According to the report, the K-9 was up to date on rabies shots.

The K-9′s handler is under internal investigation, the department said. Because of the investigation, the names of the handler and K-9 are not being released.

The Sheriff’s Office did confirm that the K-9 is a longtime police dog and has never had any previous incidents like the one Saturday.

JSO said Monday that the K-9 was taken to a veterinarian for surgery and was recovering.