Teen Bradford County brothers arrested, accused of writing ‘hit list’ on school whiteboard

STARKE, Fla. – A pair of teenage brothers were arrested Monday and accused of making threats toward a teacher and students at a school in Starke.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the agency got a call from the Hope Christian Academy on Monday after a teacher saw two students writing an “HCA Hit List” on one of the school’s whiteboards.

The brothers, ages 14 and 16, named a teacher and two students on the list, the school said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the students told the administrator they wrote the message, but when their father arrived they refused to answer questions from investigators.

The teens, who were identified by the Sheriff’s Office but News4JAX is not naming, are now facing a second-degree felony charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The brothers were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.