Tick Tock: The deadline to get Jaguars season tickets is closing in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deadline for Jaguars season ticket holders to lock in their seats at the bank is Wednesday , and many Jaguars fans are already counting down the days until the season begins.

From the players to the fans, the Jaguars may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but many are already gearing up for the next season. Football games start back up in six months, and fans are already locking in their tickets.

Madonna Gipson is a season ticket holder. “I am in my 8th year and I just renewed today. I am overly excited, I always opt in for the playoff tickets as well.” Gipson goes on to say, “I’m very excited about this season. I’ve already started picking out outfits, coordinating with the boyfriend and my friends because I have four tickets.”

Football Fan Mario only goes if the Jags are playing his favorite team. “I am a big Buffalo Bills fan through and through, so any tickets I’m buying is if the Jags play them.”

Season ticket holders will get first pick on their current seats until Wednesday. The price for each ticket has gone up but that doesn’t bother Madonna or Mario.

“Money is no object when it comes to the Bills,” Mario said.

“[The increase] doesn’t bother me at all, I got to keep my parking pass, same section, same seats. I love the seats,” Gipson said. “I assumed there would be an increase and honestly was happy it wasn’t more of an increase.”

From the NFL combine, to player designations to the upcoming NFL draft, the off season is still exciting. Every event, counting down to the first kickoff of the regular season.