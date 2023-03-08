St. Johns County motorcycle deputy injured in crash on Palm Valley Road

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was injured Tuesday in a crash on Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was headed north on Palm Valley Road at Corridor Road South in the left turn lane. Meantime, FHP said, the motorcycle deputy was traveling south on Palm Valley Road in conjected traffic with their emergency lights activated.

Troopers said the SUV driver, a 33-year-old St. Augustine woman, failed to see the motorcycle as she attempted to turn, and both vehicles collided.

The deputy, a 35-year-old St. Augustine man, was said to have suffered serious injuries, according to the report. The SUV driver was not hurt.