DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt Thursday night in a crash on I-95 just north of Pecan Park Road, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the car, driven by a 53-year-old man, of Illinois, suddenly swerved, crossed over lanes of traffic and left the roadway -- ending up in a wooded area. The car collided with several trees.

Troopers said the passenger, a 57-year-old woman, also of Illinois, died of her injuries.