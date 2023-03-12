Report: Sexual assault, harassment crimes reach peak in military service academies, according to Pentagon

Sexual assault and sexual harassment crimes have reached their peak within the military service academies, according to a United States Department of Defense annual report.

The DOD’s report shows that sexual assault cases have skyrocketed by 18% in the 2021 to 2022 academic program year.

Considering all sexual harassment and assault cases are not reported, this is an accurate report regarding the amount of sexual assault and harassment cases that have been reported.

The DOD broke down the departments to analyze the sexual assault crimes within each academy.

Most of these sexual crimes were committed during on-campus social events that were conducted by other academy students, not under the supervision of the academy.

After looking at the report, the data was collected from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy excluding the coast guard and merchant marine academies.

Within the past year, the DOD reported a total of 206 reports of sexual assault. Out of the 206 reports filed, 170 of the cases were active academy members.

These numbers are at the highest level it has ever been.

In addition to sexual assault crimes, there have been only 14% of sexual harassment cases that the DOD authority has reported. Within the reported harassment crimes, 13% of the crimes are reported by women and 4% are by men.

According to the report, 21.4% of women said they experienced unwanted sexual contact, and 4.4% of men said they experienced unwanted sexual contact in the year prior to being surveyed.

The pentagon predicts more than 1,100 men and women at the academies experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was informed about the recent reports of the assault crimes and holds the military service secretaries responsible to work on changing this narrative.

“I expect you to reverse these harmful trends,” Austin said.

If you would like to find additional information regarding the annual report on sexual assault cases, you can visit sapr.mil.