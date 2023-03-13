Guns, gangs, drugs: Number of arrests, seizures growing in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is a known for its beach access, festivals and nightlife, and the police chief said he’s trying to keep it from being a haven for criminals.

Chief Gene Paul Smith opened up to News4JAX on Monday about his commitment to clamping down on drugs, gangs and guns.

It’s led to two large raids at short-term rental homes in recent weeks. Jacksonville Beach police teamed up with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Task Force called the Community Problem Response Unit (CPR) to make multiple arrests and seize dozens of illegally possessed firearms.

“It’s important to us I set the goal on in 2019 when I took over,” Smith said, pointing to a document listing his department’s goals. “Address illegal guns, illegal drugs and criminal street gangs citywide.”

A week earlier, police raided a party at a short-term vacation rental on 11th Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach. They arrested four people and said they seized 14 firearms and narcotics. Officers noted several partygoers were documented gang members. Photos show officers and detectives from both agencies questioning dozens of people in the street.

Weeks before that, Smith said officers seized another 10 drugs and arrested four other wanted men at a separate party at a rental home on 6th Avenue South.

“I think that’s enough concern. I don’t think I have to reinforce that concern to anybody. I think any natural normal person would be concerned about that,” Chief Smith said.

Officers are trained to look for signs of drugs, gangs and illegal firearms. Department records show they’ve been busy.

In 2020, they seized 102 guns.

In 2021, the number rose to 110.

In 2022, officers confiscated 133 firearms.

In 2023, so far, they’ve taken a hold of 24.

Since 2019, records show 539 gun cases with 174 arrests.

The chief acknowledged there is gang activity at the beach.

“We’ve identified that numerous times over the years, then the gang members will come out here from different parts of the city and not necessarily to try to come live at the beach or take over the beach, but this is where they want to come and be seen,” he said.

The agency teams up with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task forces and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Several officers on the force are part of an ATF task force.

“It’s active engagement with our community and enforcing all laws in this city, whether it be city ordinance, state law, misdemeanor felony, we just enforce the law and in the course of enforcing those laws, we might directly or indirectly come across firearms,” he added.

Jacksonville Beach has roughly 70 officers to protect around 24,000 residents. However, especially in warmer months, the number of people in city limits can double or triple due to visitors.

Jacksonville Beach has had two gun-related homicides in the past 13 months.

A 32-year-old military veteran, Shawn Davis Jr., was shot and killed at a party at a vacation rental in August. No one has been arrested. The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

In February 2022, Jared Bridegan, a father of four, was shot and killed. One person has been arrested, and police say the case remains open as more people were involved. **link

“Statistically, Jacksonville Beach is a very safe place,” he noted. “But if the second component is that we have to make people feel safe. If we can be the safest city in the country, but if they don’t feel safe, then what are we here for? So we try to do both.”

The chief says citizens can help. If you see something suspicious, say something to police.

People can call 911 for emergencies or (904) 270-1667 for non-emergencies.