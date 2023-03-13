State legislature to tackle many topics Monday including gas stoves, amusement ride safety

From guns to gas stoves, amusement ride safety, and transgender treatments, these are topics catching lots of people’s attention and will be discussed by the state legislature on Monday.

First, the Senate Agriculture Committee will look at a bill that aims to make lots of changes to the safety of amusement rides. This comes after a 14-year-old boy was killed last year in Orlando.

The bill would increase the state’s authority to oversee amusement rides, including allowing unannounced ride inspections and minimum training standards for ride attendants.

The House Energy, Communications and Cybersecurity Subcommittee will also consider a bill preventing local governments from restricting the use of gas stoves or other appliances.

There are health risks associated with using gas stoves, according to experts, and other studies show that stoves contribute to global warming.

Lastly, the Senate Health Policy Committee will consider a proposal that would prevent doctors from providing treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

This bill was filed by Jacksonville Senator Clay Yarbrough.