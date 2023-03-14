Man, 65, awaiting trial on murder charge dies at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was arrested in October 2021 and had been in custody awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Dextor Hill, 65, was initially housed at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. As a result of prior medical issues, JSO said, Hill was taken to a hospital Nov. 9, 2022, where he remained until his death.

“At this time, Hill’s death is listed as undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s Office determination on the cause of death,” a JSO spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Hill was arrested after a man was found dead near the Salvation Army building downtown, police said previously. He was also facing a charge of tampering with evidence.