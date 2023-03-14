Millions of dollars on the line during Tuesday night’s city council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars are on the line at Tuesday’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

The agenda highlights some big plans with big price tags.

One of them is a more than $6 million plan to prevent evictions and homelessness. It’s the emergency rental assistance money from the US Department of Treasury. The money can be used to pay rent, rent debt, utilities, and other expenses related to housing due to the pandemic.

The city will determine which households are eligible and assistance will go to those households in Duval through Sept. 30.

There is also a bill to authorize a future finding contribution of $10 million to construct the UF Health Jacksonville Leon Haley Jr Emergency Department and Trauma Center at the Shands Jacksonville Medical Center. The $10 million would come from the city.

Topics getting their third reading tonight include agreements on the USS Orleck and the Armada.

For the USS Orleck, the city is planning to design and construct an extension of Catherine Street from Bay Street to the Northbank Riverwalk. It will have a sidewalk and on-street parking.

The city will also provide temporary water service and electricity from Bay Street to Pier 1, and temporary gangway access to the pier.

The bill for the Armada will authorize the purchase and sale agreement for city property between A Philip Randolph and Georgia Street.

Also, the city anticipates a three-year cumulating funding amount of $50 million for the UF mystery building agreement. The city will appropriate $20 million this year, then $15 million in 2024, and will reach the $50 million commitment in 2025.