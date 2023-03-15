Monthslong narcotics investigation nets drug trafficking arrests in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A narcotics investigation spanning more than two months led to drug trafficking arrests, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Operation Street Sweep” aimed at reducing the flow of narcotics in the Hampton area of Florida. Drug Task Force members searched a home Tuesday, finding 21 grams of drug paraphernalia including meth.

“While searching the residence it was also found that the owners of the residence were allowing two children under the age of 6 on the property to live in inhumane conditions,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook. “The conditions in which the children were living were such that they did not have access to an operational toilet. It was also found that four individuals to include the children were living in a ‘bumper pull’ style camper in such disrepair, that it was deemed uninhabitable.”

The operation led to the arrest of, or issued warrants for 33 people stemming from outstanding warrants, possession of fentanyl, sales of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, sales of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the seizure of 21 firearms.

A stolen vehicle, three stolen trailers, a stolen lawnmower and stolen trench digger were also recovered, the Sheriff’s Office said.