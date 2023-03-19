Woman shot in head after dispute over man: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot in the head Saturday night following a dispute over a man, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation, JSO learned the woman and the shooter lived together and knew each other. According to police, a dispute ensued over a man they were both in a relationship with, which led to the woman being shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.