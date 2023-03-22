Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in 82-year-old Jacksonville woman’s stabbing death

Warning: Some may find details inside the story disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old woman Monday on Jacksonville’s Northside.

He was identified as James Cox IV. Court records indicate the victim is his grandmother.

Jacksonville police said they found the door to her home on New Kings Road kicked in and her body in her bedroom.

According to the arrest report, after Cox was found standing on the fire truck, he was taken into custody and to the hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted knife wounds. He was interviewed at the hospital, and gave a statement that was redacted.