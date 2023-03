JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening said it was working to locate an 11-year-old girl.

Police said Adriana Alvarez was last seen in the afternoon on West 13th Street. She’s 4-feet 11-inches in height, weighs 100 pounds and was wearing all black clothing.

“Based on Adriana’s age, we are attempting to locate her to ascertain her safety,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.