Spring cleaning hacks: Grungy garage -- time to reclaim the space meant for your car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All week, we have been checking off our spring cleaning list from the kitchen to the car, and Friday, we’re rounding things out with the garage.

A lot of people tend to use the space as a dumping ground for items they don’t want to store anywhere else.

RELATED: Spring Cleaning: Time to tackle transportation -- clean out your car! | Spring cleaning: Going beyond the basics when organizing your home | Must-have products to make cleaning your floors less of a chore | What’s that smell? Spring cleaning hacks your nose will love

If you have things piling up, it might be time to reclaim your space.

Professional organizers have a list of the top items it’s time to purge.

Old sports or fitness equipment

Whether from a short-lived health kick or kids’ activities, if you haven’t used it in the last year -- ditch it.

Worn out tools

A good rule of thumb: If you’ve already replaced the tool with something new, it’s time to ditch the old one.

Other items to get rid of:

Toys your kids don’t play with anymore

Broken holiday decorations

Unused furniture

And something else to get rid of immediately -- partially used paints and chemicals. They don’t just waste space. They can also pose a fire hazard and a health risk for your family.

As a reminder, because these items are typically considered hazardous waste, you can’t simply toss them in the trash. Jacksonville has a hazardous waste facility at 2675 Commonwealth Ave. that’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

After purging what you can from your garage and donating what you don’t want to throw away, experts suggest finding alternative storage.

One option could be adding a small shed in the backyard designated for storage, so you can take back the space meant for your car.