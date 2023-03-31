Police investigating attempted child abduction in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police are investigating an attempted child abduction near Nesbit and Smith Streets.
Officers said a man tried to kidnap a girl around 5:30 Thursday night.
The girl told investigators a man grabbed her arm while she was walking, and she pulled away from him and ran.
The man police are searching for is described as:
> Tall, skinny and dressed in all black
> Wearing a black ski mask & black backpack
If you’ve seen him or know anything that can help with this case, call St. Augustine police.