Police investigating attempted child abduction in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police are investigating an attempted child abduction near Nesbit and Smith Streets.

Officers said a man tried to kidnap a girl around 5:30 Thursday night.

The girl told investigators a man grabbed her arm while she was walking, and she pulled away from him and ran.

The man police are searching for is described as:

> Tall, skinny and dressed in all black

> Wearing a black ski mask & black backpack

If you’ve seen him or know anything that can help with this case, call St. Augustine police.