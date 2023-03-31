Southside Middle School student arrested after fight, other student injured

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student at Southside Middle School was arrested Friday, accused of attacking another student with a broken bottle.

“Some of you may have heard rumors that a knife was involved, but those rumors are not true,” Principal Crady said. “It was in fact a broken bottle.”

DCPS said school police conducted the arrest and the student will face “strong disciplinary consequences under the code of student conduct.”

The other student was injured, Crady added, “and we sincerely hope the student who was hurt recovers quickly.”