Arrest after a fight at Baker County High School

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested numerous students after a fight a Baker County High School during the last week of March.

The Sheriff’s Office says cell phone video of the fight showed what happened. The Sheriff’s Office says an 11th grader was brutally attacked and beaten by two people. The cell phone video also shows numerous other students who did not belong in the class there in attendance.

After the fight, students gathered in the hallway to watch the fight which was recorded on cellphone video. While teachers were trying to break up the crowd a teacher was hit with a bottle.

Three students were arrested on battery charges. Because they are juveniles News4Jax is not naming them.

Detectives will forward recommended charges to the State Attorney’s Office for possible charges of interference with a school function.