Person killed on Century 21 Drive after hitting a pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car ended up on its roof in a residential area. The single-car crash killed one man and left another man in a hospital with serious injuries. It happened at the entrance of the Boat House Apartments on Century 21 Drive Sunday morning.

Isaiah Lampley who lives in the area says he’s seen the car speeding on the street a lot over the last six months.

“It is this car and there is another Camaro. It is very loud. It is an older model. They just rip and run up and down the road. They are not going 30, 35 mph. They are going around this corner doing 50, 60, or maybe even 70 mph in some cases. As you can see this is what happens when you do that going around the curve,” Lampley said.

Police say the driver of the car ended up losing control as they were going around the curve. Police say the men were not wearing their seatbelts. One man was ejected from the car and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Another man died at the scene. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not know which man was driving.

Police are working to find out if other factors beyond speed played a role in this crash, like alcohol or drug use. This marks the 48th traffic-related death in Duval County so far this year.