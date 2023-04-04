Pickup truck collides with 2 trees before catching fire, 2 seriously injured

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man and a teenage boy were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a Monday evening crash in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP report, around 7 p.m., the 39-year-old driver was traveling east on Pogy Place near North 14th Street when the pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The impact caused the truck to go airborne and crash deeper into the woods, where it collided with another tree and caught fire.

The driver was life-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.