Child accidentally shot on Northside, JSO says negligence was cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a young child was shot Thursday afternoon due to the negligence of the people who were caring for him at the time.

According to JSO, around 2 p.m., it responded to a shooting incident on Siskin Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside.

JSO did not specify what led to the shooting but said the child was shot in his lower extremities and it was a non-life-threatening injury.

JSO is investigating and will not release any more information pertaining to the child or where the incident occurred.