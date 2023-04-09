‘It’s been four year’: Family still says holidays aren’t the same since death of ‘life of the party’ uncle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been four years since one family lost who they call the “life of the party” after 66-year-old Lucious Williams was found beaten to death in the Bunker Hill neighborhood in 2019.

The family said the holidays are always a challenge to celebrate since those days were Williams’ favorite time of the year. With Sunday being the Easter holiday, his family said he would have made sure to celebrate it to the fullest.

The relationship Antoinette Clemons shared with her uncle is one she cherished.

“He was my rider. Everywhere I wanted to go, I’d call him, he was there,” Clemons said. “We had a good time together. He made me laugh. He made all of us laugh.”

According to police, Williams was retired and had been renting a guest house for about five years. His body was found on April 4 and police said they suspected foul play in his death.

“It’s a void now that he’s not here. It’s been four years and it just seems like every holiday we would get together and enjoy each other, and we haven’t been able to do that now,” Clemons said.

Williams’ brother, Jimmie Williams, said he will always remember Lucious as a protector.

“If you have a problem, he’ll be there to help you, whatever it is,” Williams said.

The family still hasn’t received any updates on the case, and they’re still searching for answers.

“We just want closure. We want to know what happened to him,” Clemons said.

There is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest. You can report any information to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-854-TIPS.