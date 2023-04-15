Shooting in Harborview area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in the Harborview area.

The shooting happened on Price Lane around 9:00 Friday night.

We’re told the victim was in the park when he was hit by gunfire.

He was shot twice in the chest and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s friend transported the him to a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue station that was nearby.

There is no suspect information currently.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to JSO at 904-630-0500 or go online to ISOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.

To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.