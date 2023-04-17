First responders, citizens dive into action to save driver after car flips into pond in Flagler County

Deputies, firefighters, citizens work to rescue driver from car submerged in retention pond in Flagler County.

A driver was rescued from a submerged car after it crashed into a retention pond at the exit ramp for I-95 and Palm Coast Parkway on Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver had lost control of the vehicle, which ended up upside down in the nearby retention pond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters dove into the water and pulled the driver to safety with the help of several citizens.

They started CPR on the man, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They also ensured no one else was in the car after spotting a child’s car seat in the back seat during their search.

“Thanks to everyone’s quick action and bravery, the driver was able to be located quickly and life saving measures were immediately given,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We pray the driver makes a full recovery. Thank you to the citizens who also jumped in to help.”

WATCH: Press play below for video of the dramatic rescue (Warning: Some viewers may find this video unsettling)