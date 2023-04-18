DOJ: 100+ dogs rescued from suspected dog fighting operations in Georgia; 23 from Waycross home

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The nominees announced by the White House on Monday come as the Justice Department is continuing to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on gun trafficking corridors. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – More than 100 dogs have been forfeited in three separate federal civil cases involving dog fighting operations in multiple locations in the Southern District of Georgia, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia filed three civil forfeiture complaints between September and December 2022 seeking possession of 110 dogs allegedly involved in illegal dog-fighting ventures.

Locally, in March 2021, the USMS seized 23 dogs from the Ware County Animal Shelter after local animal control officers removed them from a home in Waycross, Ga. DOJ said local animal control officers observed that the dogs’ conditions were inconsistent with those of pets, with housing and equipment indicative of a facility for fight training. After USMS took custody of the dogs, an evaluation by a veterinary contractor showed scarring on their faces and bodies, bite marks and pressure sores, and some tested positive for hookworm. The 23 dogs were forfeited via court order in March.

After taking the 110 dogs into custody, the government contracted with various veterinary service providers for the care and rehabilitation of the dogs in preparation for sending the adoptable dogs to local animal shelters for adoption.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it may pursue criminal action related to the seizures.

“The United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, Investigations, actively investigates allegations of animal abuse,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Salina Walker for USDA-OIG. “This agency has made animal fighting a high priority in order to demonstrate that these blatant acts of cruelty to animals will not be tolerated. We would like to acknowledge the agents and supporting law enforcement agencies for their relentless efforts in pursing individuals engaged in these activities. We would also like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for aggressively prosecuting perpetrators of animal fighting.”

Under the federal Animal Welfare Act, it is a felony to fight dogs or to possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive, or transport them for that purpose, and violation of the law carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison. The statute further authorizes the seizure and forfeiture of animals involved in dog fighting and empowers the government to recover the costs for care of the animals from the dogs’ owners.