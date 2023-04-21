2023 Trooper of the Year: Florida trooper honored for saving runners from drunk driver

Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck Recognized Nationally as 2023 AAST Trooper of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) nationally recognized Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Master Trooper Toni Schuck as the 2023 Trooper of the Year on Friday.

On March 6, 2022, while controlling traffic near Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the Skyway 10k race, Trooper Schuck observed a vehicle that had driven through barriers and traffic cones, speeding at over 100 mph, according to a release. After several attempts to stop the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful, Trooper Schuck made the courageous decision to place her FHP commercial enforcement vehicle in the direct path of the oncoming vehicle, the release said.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she was the runners’ last line of defense in the near-tragedy.

Trooper Schuck suffered injuries but has fully recovered and is back to work.

Schuck was also recognized by Governor DeSantis in 2022 for her service and bravery.

DeSantis said: “Thank you, Trooper Schuck, for your tremendous service.”

