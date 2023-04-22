JSO searching for missing 66-year-old

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult.

Tristan Smith was reported missing at 9:30 pm on Friday night. He was last seen earlier that evening by an employee at his residential facility on Southbrook Drive.

JSO says Mr. Smith was last seen pushing a shopping cart southbound on the Southside Service Road towards Baymeadows Road.

JSO says Smith has dementia and is non-verbal. JSO says he is wearing a white T-shirt, brown shorts and flip flops.

If you have seen Mr. Smith or know where he is, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.