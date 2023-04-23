Mom clinching hope that arrest will be made in son’s hit-and-run death after 12 years

A St. Johns County mom is still searching for answers in her son’s hit-and-run death.

April 13 made 12 years since Bryan Wrigley was riding his bike near County Road 214 when a truck crossed the yellow line and hit him head-on.

The 23-year-old college student landed in a ditch upon impact. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the driver kept going after the crash — and yet, has to be arrested.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of the driver at the time and in 2020, the sheriff’s office released new composite sketches of the suspect. Still no arrests.

Wrigley’s mother, Mandy Wrigley, said she is still hopeful for an arrest and when it does happen, it will bring her closure.

“I’m hanging on to hope that I will get justice and that’s not to say that I’m, when you say justice I just want the person to come forward and own up to what they did and then let’s all try to move on,” Wrigley said.

If anyone has any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. There is a reward if a tip leads to an arrest.