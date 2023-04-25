Major JFRD response at Cecil Commerce Center battery plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large presence of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicles was spotted Tuesday at the SAFT America battery manufacturing plant at Cecil Commerce Center.

Sky4 aerials showed a JFRD ladder extended to the roof from one of the trucks, but no firefighters were visible on the roof.

More than 20 fire trucks, ambulances and other JFRD vehicles were seen in front of the building.

The facility on Waterworks Street was evacuated and JFRD reported no transports as of 10:30 a.m. Officials are expected to provide an update to media at 12:05 p.m.

Saft America Inc., which claims to be the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of high-tech industrial batteries, employs about 150 people in a 235,000-square-foot building.

The plant experienced a similar incident in 2019 and firefighters had to be hosed down in a decontamination process.