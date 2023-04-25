Man stabbed in head and face during armed robbery in Pine Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s is in the hospital after being stabbed in the head and face during an armed robbery on Phillips Highway in the Pine Forest neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man was riding a bicycle when an unknown man approached him and robbed him, JSO said.

Investigators are working through interviews and evidence to identify the suspect in this armed robbery.

If you have any other information about this incident, you can call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.