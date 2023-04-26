Clay County youth softball coach indicted for child sex abuse images

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced the arrest of Andrew Lynn Overheul, 43, on six counts of producing and attempting to produce child sexual abuse files.

According to the indictment, Overheul coerced four underage victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct to make photos and videos with some going back to 2016.

If convicted, Overheul faces a minimum mandatory 15 years, up to 180 years, in federal prison, a release from the DOJ stated.

“The indictment also notifies Overheul that the United States intends to forfeit electronic devices used in the commission of the charged offenses,” the DOJ said.

A judge has ordered that he remain in custody pending his trial. His trial has been scheduled for June 2023.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Northeast Florida (NEFL) INTERCEPT Task Force.

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.