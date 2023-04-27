Man charged in February hit-and-run that killed man, seriously injured another

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said William Brewer, 51, was arrested in connection to a February hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian and left another man seriously injured.

The two men were struck by a car on Feb. 15 while standing on Avenue D near the intersection of West 45th Street.

Police said the man who died was hit twice after being thrown into the path of a car traveling south. That driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Brewer is facing two charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and injury.