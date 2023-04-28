Domestic dispute ends in fatal stabbing, Jacksonville police say

A man was fatally stabbed in a parking lot at Atlantic and Southside boulevards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally stabbed Friday morning during what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators described as a domestic dispute.

According to police, there was a “moving situation” between a man and woman that ended with a stabbing in a parking lot at Atlantic and Southside boulevards.

The man was taken to a free-standing emergency room on Hutchinson Park Drive, and police were called to the hospital around 7:30 a.m. They said life-saving measures for the man were not successful, and he died at the hospital.

It’s unclear where the situation began, but JSO said everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and being questioned, including the woman involved in the domestic dispute with the man.

Investigators said it might not be the first domestic incident between the pair.