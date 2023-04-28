Foul play suspected in death of man found outside Eastside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found on the ground Friday morning outside a home on Van Buren Street.

JSO said around 8 a.m. it received a call regarding an undetermined death.

Upon investigation, detectives said indicators at the scene led them to believe that foul play was involved.

It’s unclear how the man died and if he lives in the area.

Police are investigating and asking for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information on this incident, call 904-630-0500.