JSO: Man dead after altercation at home in Magnolia Gardens neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on the scene of a reported shooting on Begonia Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot dead Sunday afternoon at a home on Begonia Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. after an altercation, according to police. It’s unclear what the altercation was about or how many people were involved but JSO said all parties were accounted for.

JSO said the man was shot at least once.

JSO is interviewing witnesses about the incident.

If you have any information, call 904-530-0500 or Crime Stopper at 866-845-TIPS.