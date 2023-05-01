Early voting for Jacksonville city elections begins Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting for Jacksonville’s city elections starts Monday.

One of the biggest races on the ballot is deciding who will be the city’s next mayor.

Duval County residents have two weeks to show up to one of the 19 different early voting locations to cast their ballots in person ahead of election day.

Some of the top issues locals are concerned about, regardless of the part of town they live in, include:

Crime

Infrastructure and Downtown Development

Housing Costs

Education

That’s why Wade Grymes and Melissa Mitchell are definitely voting.

“Hopefully, they can get crime under control. That would be good. It has been an ongoing issue for many, many years, and nobody seems to be able to get their arms wrapped around it,” Grymes said. “Development, I think it’s really important because obviously this area is growing really fast and we want to make sure that we are taking care of the environment and things like that. Not unbridled development.”

Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis are mayoral candidates. There is one at-large city council seat open and six other seats available. And voters will also be electing a new Duval County Property Appraiser.

There was a mayoral forum held Saturday at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church on Harts Road. Deegan participated in that event. There will also be another forum at New4JAX on Wednesday, where Deegan has confirmed to participate. Davis has declined.

So far with voter turnout, a little more than 31-thousand people have cast their votes via mail-in ballots. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan believes there should be way more than that.

“I don’t understand why people don’t vote in every single election, especially it a mayor’s election in a city that is as large as Jacksonville, Florida. I am really disappointed,” Hogan said.

The deadline is May 6 to request a mail-in ballot. Early voting starts at 10 a.m. at most precincts.